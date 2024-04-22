The Tech.eu Summit London 2024 announces new speakers!

With less than 3 weeks until the Tech.eu Summit 2024 kicks off in London, the time is nearing to polish up presentations, figure out which sessions are a non-negotiable and pinpoint who you need on your cap table.

On 16-17 May you'll hear from the leaders shaping the agenda on AI, Sustainability, Healthcare, Deeptech and Finance and sit down to strategise and debate the finer details with founders from across the globe.

Alongside a thorough itinerary of panels across the main stage and a plethora of networking events, the Summit will include a VIP reception, two stages, roundtable discussions, and an after party.

Our next tier of speakers is our largest yet! Having covered tech's every industry and angle from semiconductors and lab-grown foods to femtech in the last few months alone, we're thrilled to be able to bring leaders with knowledge across that spectrum together in real life. The interdisciplinary exchanges that have always set game-changing teams apart are just around the corner.

The new speakers announced for the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 are:

Adrian Garcia-Aranyos - President, Endeavor

Arin Ozkula - General Partner, 500 Emerging Europe

Bulent Tekmen - Co-Founder and CEO, Colendi

Burcu Agma - Founder and Chief Insight Hunter, BBA Strategic Brand Consulting

Christian Bersch - Co-Founder and CEO, Cartken

Dr. Bálint Várkuti - Co-Founder and CEO, CereGate

Dr. Inga Deakin - Principal, Molten Ventures

George Karabelas - Principal, VentureFriends

Haris Pylarinos - Co-Founder and CEO, Hack The Box

Jamie Macfarlane - Founder and CEO, Creator Fund

Javier Suarez - Co-Founder and CEO, Oliva

Lyubov Guk - Founding Partner, Blue Lake VC

Mike Butcher - Editor At Large, TechCrunch

Morgane Zerath - Principal, Crane Venture Partners

Nikhil Punwaney - Investment Associate, Partech

Nuri Cankaya - Vice President of AI Marketing, Intel

Pelin Gonul Sahin - CEO, Founder Being

Prof. Dr. Mete Atature - Professor of Physics, University of Cambridge

Robby Yung - CEO, Animoca Brands

Tayga Baltacioglu - Co-Founder and CEO, Debite

Teodor Antonio Georgiev - Co-Founder and Head, Storytelling Studio

Todor Todorov - CEO, Bronia.ai

Tosin Eniolorunda - Founder and CEO, Moniepoint

Ussal Sahbaz - Managing Partner, Ussal Consultancy

Yalcin Gungoren - VC and Growth Investor, EBRD

Yvonne Bajela - Partner, LocalGlobe

The full event schedule, including a detailed speaker list and session timings, will be released in the coming weeks.

Get tickets to secure your spot and stay tuned to keep up with the latest on the Tech.eu Summit London 2024. See you on May 16-17!