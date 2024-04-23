Infogrid appoints new CEO and board members

Infogrid, the SaaS which uses analytics to increase efficiency within real estate construction, has appointed a new CEO as it looks to scale.

Kate Henningsen, co-founder of climate tech Arcadia, will lead the company. Arcadia is an energy data platform connecting millions of households to their utility data that has grown to a climate tech unicorn. Now at Infogrid, she'll lead the organisation in responding to the global demand for high-quality data.

Building owners and occupiers face increasing pressure to monitor and optimise building performance and impact, including climate legislation in Europe and the US, high operating costs and interest rates and even the rise of hybrid working.

Kate joins the company as it raises a Series B extension round, bringing in two new investors Keyframe Capital and A/O. Existing investors Northzone and The Venture Collective also joined the latest fundraising, along with a consortium of European real estate owners.

Four new directors have also been appointed to the board: Ben Birnbaum Partner at Keyframe Capital, Gregory Dewerp Founder and chief investment officer, at A/O, Stephen Goldstein, President of Kernel and former Deliveroo executive and Nick Shekerdemian, Founding partner at The Venture Collective.

Kate said: