10 Swiss startups to watch in 2024

Although Switzerland's startup ecosystem might not be the largest in Europe, it is widely recognized as one of the most innovative. Both government and private initiatives play a crucial role in supporting Switzerland's startup scene, offering various incentives such as tax benefits, funding opportunities, and accelerator programs.

According to our Annual report, Swiss tech companies raised €2.8 billion in 2023, putting thus Switzerland on the 6th place among top 10 countries by the total raised amount.

Here is the list of the Swiss companies that raised the biggest amounts last year.