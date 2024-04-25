10 Swiss startups to watch in 2024

Although Switzerland's startup ecosystem might not be the largest in Europe, it is widely recognized as one of the most innovative. Both government and private initiatives play a crucial role in supporting Switzerland's startup scene, offering various incentives such as tax benefits, funding opportunities, and accelerator programs.
According to our
Annual report, Swiss tech companies raised €2.8 billion in 2023, putting thus Switzerland on the 6th place among top 10 countries by the total raised amount.
Here is the list of the Swiss companies that raised the biggest amounts last year.
1
ABB E-mobility
ABB E-mobility is a leading global provider of charging infrastructure solutions for electric vehicles (EVs). They offer a comprehensive portfolio of charging stations and related technologies for residential, commercial, and public applications.
ABB E-mobility aims to facilitate the transition towards sustainable transportation by providing reliable, efficient, and scalable charging solutions to support the growing adoption of electric mobility worldwide.
Industry: Transportation, e-Mobility
Amount raised in 2023: €500M
2
TP24
TP24 is a company that is pioneering a new era in business finance, challenging traditional industry norms and adapting to technological advancements.
The company’s mission is to empower entrepreneurs, private businesses, funders, and investors to explore expansive opportunities in a more agile, responsive, and sustainable world.
By fostering stronger relationships, enhancing efficiencies, and increasing rewards, TP24 aims to address major lending challenges faced by banks, insurers, and business owners.
Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: €397.3M
3
Teylor
Teylor is a fintech company specializing in digital lending solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Their platform offers streamlined and accessible financing options, leveraging technology to simplify the lending process and provide faster access to capital for businesses.
The company’s innovative approach combines data analytics, automation, and personalized service to cater to the unique needs of SMEs, helping them thrive and grow in today's competitive landscape.
Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: €275M
4
DistalMotion
DistalMotion is a Swiss-based medical technology company focused on developing innovative robotic solutions for minimally invasive surgical procedures.
Their cutting-edge robotic systems aim to enhance surgical precision, dexterity, and efficiency while minimizing trauma to patients.
DistalMotion's advanced technology is designed to empower surgeons with greater control and flexibility, ultimately improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.
Industry: Healthtech
Amount raised in 2023: €137M
5
Noema Pharma
Noema Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders.
Based on advanced scientific research and a deep understanding of neurological diseases, Noema Pharma focuses on discovering and developing novel treatments to address unmet medical needs in areas such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological conditions.
With a commitment to improving patient outcomes and quality of life, Noema Pharma is driven by a passion for scientific excellence and a dedication to advancing the field of neuroscience.
Industry: Healthtech, Biotech
Amount raised in 2023: €106.1M
6
Kandou
Kandou is a semiconductor technology company specializing in high-speed, energy-efficient connectivity solutions for electronic devices.
Leveraging their innovative chip designs and signal processing techniques, Kandou enables faster and more reliable data transmission while minimizing power consumption. Their advanced technologies are utilized in various applications, including data centers, consumer electronics, and automotive systems, to enhance performance and efficiency.
Kandou's mission is to revolutionize connectivity in the digital age by providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the growing demand for faster, more energy-efficient communication.
Industry: Semiconductors
Amount raised in 2023: €67.4M
7
Taurus
Taurus SA is a company specializing in digital asset infrastructure solutions. The company offers a range of services including digital asset custody, trading, and tokenization.
With a focus on security, compliance, and scalability, Taurus enables institutions to securely manage and transact digital assets, facilitating the adoption and integration of blockchain technology into traditional financial systems.
Taurus aims to provide innovative and reliable solutions to meet the evolving needs of the digital asset ecosystem.
Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: €60.5M
8
SkyCell
SkyCell is a company that specializes in providing innovative temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.
The company offers state-of-the-art, IoT-enabled containers designed to maintain the integrity of temperature-sensitive products, such as vaccines, biologics, and other pharmaceuticals, during transportation.
SkyCell's containers utilize advanced insulation and monitoring technology to ensure strict temperature control and provide real-time visibility into shipment conditions. With a focus on reliability, security, and sustainability, the company aims to revolutionize the cold chain logistics industry and safeguard the integrity of sensitive medical products worldwide.
Industry: Logistics
Amount raised in 2023: €53.6M
9
Elysium
Elysium Lab is a pioneering fintech-blockchain startup. Embedded within Switzerland's premier blockchain and crypto communities, the company is dedicated to transforming digital asset management.
Through collaborations with universities, research institutions, startup ecosystems, and the Swiss Innovation Agency, Elysium harnesses cross-border networks and expertise. Their dynamic team continually embraces fresh challenges, striving for innovative solutions and ongoing improvement.
Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: €52.3M
10
ecoRobotix
ecoRobotix is a Swiss-based agricultural technology company that specializes in developing innovative, sustainable solutions for weed control in farming.
Their flagship product is an autonomous, solar-powered robot equipped with artificial intelligence and precision spraying technology.
By precisely targeting weeds while minimizing herbicide use, ecoRobotix aims to help farmers increase efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impact.
The company's mission is to revolutionize weed management practices in agriculture, promoting more sustainable and eco-friendly farming methods.
Industry: Agritech
Amount raised in 2023: €47.5M
