Swiss agtech firm Ecorobotix kills the weeds, raises the cash - $52 million in Series B round

Swiss agriculture tech firm Ecorobotix has raised $52 million in a Series B funding round. The capital will further fuel the company’s expansion plans, with a particular emphasis placed on the American markets.

Ecorobotix’s $52 million Series B round was co-led by Aqton PE and Cibus Capital, with Swisscanto Invest/Swisscanto Growth Fund I, Yara Growth Ventures, and Flexstone Partners participating alongside existing investors including Swisscom Ventures, BASF Venture Capital, 4FOX Ventures, and Verve Ventures.

The Swiss company’s AI-powered plant-by-plant recognition and precision crop treatment tech solution known as ARA, the Swiss company says its solution reduces the use of herbicides, pesticides, growth treatments, and liquid fertilizers by 70-95%, while increasing crop yields by 5% or more and significantly decreases CO2 emissions.

"We are proud to be working with investors who clearly see the environmental benefits of our ultra-high precision technology. With these new investments, we will deliver ARA to more farmers, in more markets, increasing agricultural productivity while protecting the environment and reducing CO2 impact," commented Ecorobotix CEO Simon Aspinall.