Voltfang raises €5 million to give new life to EV batteries with its energy storage solution

Aachen-based Voltfang, gives new life to near dead EV batteries with its AI-based software which evaluates battery longevity. It is helping to solve the battery recycling issue, and the energy transition, with its energy storage systems made from used electric vehicle batteries.

“We give the battery a second life in stationary operations. With the help of our operating systems and continuous monitoring, we can make our batteries just as durable as new batteries. We guarantee this with our 10-year Batteryflat," says David Oudsandji, Co-CEO of Voltfang.

Voltfang has raised €5 million to scale its production off the back of succesful pilot projects in Germany - Aldi NORD and Schaltbau are on its client roster.

"In ten years, there will be no new batteries in the commercial sector," says Roman Alberti, Co-CEO of Voltfang. "With the help of our energy management system, our storage systems can be intelligently deployed, allowing the battery to be amortised as quickly as possible."

"We can connect urgently needed capacities to the grid in the coming years to ensure grid stability. This is not only an advantage for our customers but for anyone who wants to avoid blackouts," says Afshin Doostdar, CTO of Voltfang. "The grids are not designed for the energy transition. Electric mobility, heat pumps, and fluctuating renewable energies require cost-effective and sustainable intermediate storage solutions that can be deployed in the short term. With our energy storage systems, we achieve this and reach a milestone in addressing the fundamental challenges of the energy transition."

The funding round was led by PT1 - PropTech1 Ventures and includes Helen Ventures, Aurum Impact, Eviny, and the existing investor AENU.

"There is no question that the market opportunity for energy storage will be enormous in the coming years. Sustainable energy production is becoming increasingly affordable, but it needs to be stored somewhere due to the grid structure, and decentralisation is the best approach. Future regulatory requirements will further emphasise this process. Voltfang offers the most interesting product in this field that we have seen because they combine a cost advantage with a sustainability bonus,” says Nikolas Samios, Managing Partner, PT1.