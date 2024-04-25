goodcarbon raises €5.25M for carbon credits platform

Berlin-based goodcarbon has raised €5.25M for its long-term carbon credit portfolios.

goodcarbon aims to combine solutions to global warming, biodiversity loss and global inequality by facilitating carbon compensation. The growth of buying carbon credits to compensate for residual emissions has naturally led to the development of multiple ways and methods of purchasing. In 2022, the primary market for carbon credits is expected to hit $1.2 billion (Trove), and this number is forecast to hit $40 billion by 2040.

Founded in 2021, goodcarbon provides a digital investment and trading platform made in Germany. The startup drives conscious companies to conserve and restore nature by funding high-impact, verified nature-based solution projects in return for carbon credits.

Ocean 14 Capital fund leads the round, with participation from Silverstrand Capital, high-profile angel investors and existing investors Planet A Ventures, 468 Capital and Greenfield Capital. The €5.25M investment aims to expand the company’s nature analytics and expertise, strengthen its team, and introduce additional high-quality carbon offsetting projects to the market.

"We are thrilled to be part of goodcarbon's journey, supporting their mission to provide companies with access to nature-based solutions," says George Duffield from Ocean 14 Capital.

"We are particularly impressed with their science-based quality approach as well as the product-market fit. The fact that they already collaborate with leading corporations such as Deutsche Telekom, Bertelsmann and Melitta definitely proves their potential to lead in this space and make a change. We look forward to supporting goodcarbon in enabling more companies to confidently fulfill their net-zero and nature-positive pledges."