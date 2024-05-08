Oisoi Studio secures €450K funding for VR art tools

VR art studio Oisoi Studio, based in Ghent, Belgium, has announced the successful closure of a €450,000 funding round.

Oisoi Studio created Painting VR, a virtual painter's studio spanning over 10,000 square feet, which offers users unlimited creative expression with innovative tools, infinite paint options, and canvases of all sizes.

Partially developed with the support of Meta, Painting VR has gained popularity, appealing to diverse audiences interested in artistic immersive storytelling. Since its launch, Painting VR has generated over $1.1 million in gross revenue, with sales exceeding 72,000 copies worldwide.

ForsVC and angel investors Thomas and Emmanuel Dewitte led the investment.

Leen Segers, Managing Director of ForsVC, remarked:

"Oisoi Studio's innovative vision perfectly aligns with ForsVC's investment strategy, empowering Belgian game studios with proven traction and a robust long-term vision to pioneer creative experiences on emerging game platforms."

This investment will enable Oisoi Studio to refine Painting VR further and explore new immersive experiences.