Elite athletes invest in analytics-powered nutrition app

Hexis, which uses advanced analytics to optimise athletes’ nutrition plans, has raised a £1.6M Pre-Seed round. Hexis uses a “scientific carb coding system” which calculates and predicts an athlete’s needs with ongoing adaptation according to an athlete’s workout to optimise performance and accelerate recovery.

The company is led by Dr. David Dunne, Dr. Sam Impey and Professor James Morton, and the team comprises PhDs in human performance, sports nutrition, exercise physiology, behaviour change, data science and computer science. The team has also welcomed Stephen Moon, the former CEO of Science in Sport, to its board.

Hexis’ customers include Olympic and World champions, Pro cycling teams, and Formula 1 competitors.

With the additional funding, Hexis plans to enhance its technology infrastructure, expand its platform capabilities, and strengthen partnerships with sports organisations, coaches and individual athletes. The brand’s long-term vision includes expanding into new sports markets and establishing itself as a leader in sports technology and athlete performance.

APEX, Sport Republic and Dopamine Sport Ventures were participants in the round, with funding also from angels including Tour de France stage winners and Olympic medallists.

Dr Dunne commented: "We are proud to have the backing of APEX and Sport Republic as we continue to push the boundaries of intelligent personalised nutrition technology to enhance performance. Their investment is a major vote of confidence in our mission, and it will allow us to accelerate our efforts to support athletes, coaches and organisations with cutting-edge solutions. We're excited to collaborate with them and leverage their expertise and industry connections."