Regtech CUBE acquires peer Reg-Room

Regulation intelligence and change management provider CUBE has acquired its competitor Reg-Room. This acquisition furthers CUBE’s aims to consolidate an industry-defining regulatory compliance and risk platform and comes weeks after CUBE’s partnership announcement with Hg, an investor in European and transatlantic software and services providers.

The new technological offering will consist of Reg-Room's regulatory summaries and analysis combined with CUBE's content, technology and AI platform. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

CUBE provides classified regulatory data to power its intelligence and change management products. THese platforms track, analyse, and monitor laws, rules, and regulations in every country and in every published language to create an always up-to-date regulatory footprint that transforms visibility and compliance capability for customers across the globe. The company operates across Europe, North America, Canada, Asia, and Australia.

Ben Richmond, founder and CEO of CUBE, said, “CUBE’s focus on technology, content and AI to deliver a regulatory compliance and risk platform that is truly transformative for customers is at the core of this - and all of – our acquisitions.

“When we looked at the sector for highly complementary providers, Reg-Room clearly stood out with its industry-leading client retention, innovative solutions, and exceptionally high quality proprietary regulatory summaries, supported by a global team of regulatory experts. Combine this with CUBE’s RegPlatform and RegBrain AI automation and it makes for a compelling proposition. Together, we are primed to set new standards of excellence in regulatory compliance.”