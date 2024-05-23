10 Italian startups to watch in 2024

While traditionally known for its strengths in industries like fashion, automotive, and manufacturing,
Italy is increasingly making its mark in the technology sector.
Italy's tech ecosystem has been steadily evolving, with vibrant hubs emerging in cities like Milan, Rome, and Turin. Milan, in particular, has become a notable tech hub, with a growing number of startups and innovative companies focusing on areas such as fintech, energy, e-commerce, and software development.
Here are the 10 companies that have been recognised for their innovative solutions, market impact, and potential to drive growth in the country's evolving tech ecosystem.
1
Plenitude
Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €500M
Plenitude is a company focused on providing sustainable energy solutions, integrating renewable energy production, energy storage, and electric mobility.
It operates as part of the Eni group, leveraging its expertise to promote a greener future through innovative technologies and services aimed at reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy efficiency.
Plenitude’s initiatives include solar and wind energy projects, smart energy management systems, and the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
2
Prysmian Group
Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €120M
Prysmian Group is a company specialized in the design, manufacturing, and supply of cables for various applications, including underground and submarine power transmission and distribution, industrial specialties, and building wiring.
Prysmian Group serves a wide range of industries such as telecommunications, energy, construction, and infrastructure.
With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, Prysmian Group aims to meet the growing demand for reliable and efficient cable solutions, contributing to the development of advanced technologies and infrastructure worldwide.
3
Energy Dome
Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €72.5M
Energy Dome is an energy technology company that specializes in innovative energy storage solutions.
The company is known for developing the CO₂ Battery, a groundbreaking technology designed to store renewable energy efficiently and sustainably. The CO₂ Battery uses carbon dioxide in a closed-loop process to store and release energy, offering a cost-effective and scalable alternative to traditional energy storage systems like lithium-ion batteries.
Energy Dome’s mission is to facilitate the transition to renewable energy by providing reliable and affordable energy storage solutions that can help balance supply and demand, reduce carbon emissions, and support the integration of renewable energy into the grid.
4
Bending Spoons
Industry: Software
Amount raised in 2023: €70M
Bending Spoons is a technology company known for developing and publishing mobile applications and software solutions.
Founded in 2013, the company has gained recognition for creating a diverse range of apps that cater to various needs, including fitness, photo and video editing, and productivity.
Bending Spoons emphasizes innovation, user experience, and data-driven decision-making to deliver high-quality digital products.
5
Illimity
Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: €50M
Illimity is a banking and financial services company founded in 2018. It focuses on providing innovative banking solutions and services, particularly targeting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and distressed loan markets.
The company operates through a fully digital platform, offering a range of products including business loans, credit management, and investment services.
With a strong emphasis on transparency and customer-centricity, Illimity strives to support the growth and success of its clients in an increasingly digital economy.
6
Fabrick
Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: €40M
Fabrick is a company that specializes in providing open banking and financial ecosystem solutions.
Launched in 2017, Fabrick aims to drive innovation in the financial services industry by enabling seamless integration and collaboration among banks, fintech companies, and other financial institutions.
The company offers a range of services, including APIs, digital platforms, and technological infrastructure, to facilitate the development of new financial products and services. Fabrick's platform supports the creation of innovative solutions for payments, lending, and financial management, promoting a more connected and efficient financial ecosystem.
7
Planet Farms
Industry: Agritech
Amount raised in 2023: €36.9M
Planet Farms is agritech company specializing in vertical farming solutions.
Founded in 2018, the company focuses on using advanced technology to produce fresh, high-quality, and pesticide-free vegetables in a controlled indoor environment.
Planet Farms employs innovative techniques such as hydroponics, LED lighting, and automation to optimize growth conditions and maximize yield, while significantly reducing water usage and eliminating the need for soil.
Their sustainable farming approach aims to provide local communities with nutritious produce year-round, reducing the environmental impact associated with traditional agriculture.
8
Qomodo
Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: €34.5M
Qomodo is an independent, safe and transparent system that protects cash flow, eliminates waiting, overdrafts, uncertainties, and bureaucracy, freeing energy to work peacefully.
The company brings innovation and security to businesses of all sizes, effectively supporting even micro and small businesses, often overwhelmed by the difficulty of getting paid in general and even more so in a reasonable time.
It offers companies competitive, clear and flexible service costs, always with zero interest and zero commission costs for their customers.
9
One trading
Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: €30M
One Trading is a dynamic company specializing in trading and investment services, known for its innovative strategies and cutting-edge technology.
The company’s mission is to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional asset trading with a single regulated trading platform for all customer types and products.
One Trading is a leader in defining regulatory standards, with a VASP license and a pending MiFID II application.
10
Soul-K
Industry: Food
Amount raised in 2023: €20.5M
Soul-K is an innovative B2B foodtech company that is redefining how food is produced and distributed in the food industry.
Through a cutting-edge approach that combines technology, sustainability, and operational efficiency, Soul-K provides cloud-based kitchen solutions for foodservice professionals.
The company creates semi-prepared food ingredients and complete prepared meals for professionals in the HO.RE.CA & L.O.D. sector.
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments