The big work lie: Being indispensable won’t actually save your job

Has a manager ever told you they don’t know what they would do without you? Perhaps you’re always the first person to put yourself forward for tasks that don’t necessarily fall under your job description but enhance the performance of your team.

If either or both sound familiar it’s probably because you’ve been operating under the assumption that being indispensable is an essential part of getting ahead, and throughout your career have taken on extra work or duties.

And these extras don’t necessarily have to fall under the guise of official work either. From volunteering to help organise birthday celebrations for colleagues to always being the one to unload and reload the communal dishwasher to being in charge of the whip-round when someone is leaving, being indispensable can take on many forms.

However, if the tech layoffs in 2022 and 2023 and the increasing prevalence of AI tools have taught us anything it’s that no worker is indispensable, not even the ones who possess all the skills necessary, are a team player and have been instrumental in achieving and exceeding KPIs every quarter.

Foolproof future proofing

With AI and automation leaving many tech workers fearful of their future prospects, what can you do to boost your relevance if your passion for your job, stellar results and can-do attitude aren’t enough?

Instead of looking for external validation, shift the dial and start focusing on sharpening your own skillset.

With the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Future of Jobs report finding that cognitive skills including strategic/critical thinking, and self-efficacy skills (resilience, flexibility and agility), are of the greatest importance for workers, honing your soft skills is paramount.

Additionally, research from IBM has identified that soft skills should be revised and reinvigorated every seven and a half years.

If your current workplace facilitates on-site learning and development, investigate if it offers any courses that can help you develop your emotional intelligence-led skills, such as workshops on communication or leadership.

In the meantime, you can start working on your soft skills in your everyday job. For example, do you have the opportunity to lead a team meeting or presentation with different stakeholders to help refine your communication and critical thinking skills? Or maybe you could buddy up with someone on your team to work on a project together and develop your teamwork skills?

Another way to future proof your career? Seek out an opportunity in a company that offers room to grow and develop.