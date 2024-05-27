European tech weekly recap: More than 65 tech funding deals worth over €4.3B

Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €4.3 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

Besides the top amount we followed last week, Imec's €2.5 billion raise for advanced chip tech R&D pilot line, which makes up about 60 per cent of the total funds collected during the week by European tech companies, there were some notable deals among companies within the healthtech, fintech, artificial intelligence and cleantech industry. `