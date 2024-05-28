LLM testing service Inspeq raises $1.1M to expand internationally

Irish full-stack AI Ops platform Inspeq has raised $1.1M in funding for its Generative AI maintenance.

The platform assists developers working on Gen AI development, from testing and evaluation to monitoring, performance, and guardrailing of B2B and Enterprise AI applications. With the new funding, Inspeq AI plans to expand its team in Applied AI, Data Science, and Full Stack Development, and extend its operations in Ireland, London, and India.

It ensures this by addressing AI performance issues throughout the LLM development lifecycle, ensuring optimal safety and ethical compliance, and claims to reduce security and hallucination issues by up to 80%. THe company also claims their work has yielded a 90% improvement in the performance of LLMs

The funding round is led by specialist AI investment firm Sure Valley Ventures, with participation from Delta Partners. Other backers include Founders, a talent accelerator funded by NDRC, Plug and Play, as well as a number of leading angel investors. These include Ex-MD of Meta Ireland Rick Kelly, Ex-VP of Salesforce Cyril Treacy, Head of EMEA at Gong Shantanu Shekhar, Senior Director of Data & AI at BT UK Debjani Roy, Cork tech angels Bill and Leonard Lynch, and unicorn founders Gaurav Singh Kushwaha and Prateek Dixit.

CEO and Co-Founder of Inspeq AI, Apoorva Kumar commented: “Recent cases of production-grade Gen AI applications going wrong have highlighted the challenges businesses face in scaling Gen AI. By using Inspeq AI as an ops layer, businesses can overcome these bottlenecks, ensuring trust, safety, and ethical standards. We are thrilled to be working with significant enterprise companies globally, like HCL, helping them develop production-grade Gen AI applications that deliver immense benefits to their customers."

Inspeq’s founders, Apoorva Kumar and Ramanujam Macharla Vijayakumar, previously worked at Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and LinkedIn in building and leading robust and scalable AI products, before leaving to found Inspeq AI. Inspeq AI plans to expand its team in Applied AI, Data Science, and Full Stack Development, and extend its operations in Ireland, London, and India with the new funding.