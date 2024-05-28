Investment

Identity.vc launches €50M fund for LGBTQ+ founders

Research shows that 75% of LGBTQ+ feel pressure to conceal their identity from investors.
Lucy Adams 18 hours ago
Identity.vc launches €50M fund for LGBTQ+ founders
Send email Copy link

Identity.vc has launched Europe's first LGBTQ+ venture capital fund, with €50M available to early-stage founders in the form of €250K to €1.5M initial tickets.

The Art. 9 SFDR social impact fund has already made four investments, including Berlin-based Frontnow, which offers an AI solution for online retailers, and London-based Omni which provides healthy vegan dog food.

The firm invests in early-stage startups with LGBTQ+ representation at the founder or C-level, targeting mostly European companies between pre-seed and Series A.

The investors aim to protect and promote diverse founding teams; According to Proud Ventures’ data, 75% of LGBTQ+ founders concealing their identity from investors, leading to negative health and cognitive impacts. In a statement, they derided ‘untapped potential’, with Founding Partner Til Klein commenting: “Diversity is an attractive investment case. Numerous studies show that diverse teams perform better.”

The team behind the fund comprises Founding partner Til Klein, a former BCG partner, UBS banker, and FinTech founder, founding partner Jochen Beutgen offers a 20-year track record as a family office investor in venture capital and Principal Mari Luukkainen, an ex-growth operator and investor at icebreaker.vc.

Identity.vc launches €50M fund for LGBTQ+ founders
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All