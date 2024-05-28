ZeFi raises €1.6M for behavioural analytics

Italian SaaS ZeFi has raised €1.6M for its ML-powered data analytics. Their platform allows businesses to analyse their interactions with their users.

ZeFi helps identify areas of growth and cost reduction opportunities so that clients can understand their customers, reduce churn rates and increase loyalty. Zefi currently works with international clients and collaborates with leading companies by participating in programs such as AWS Startup Loft and NVIDIA Inception. In 2023, it was also included in the Slush 100 Europe and awarded Product of the Day on ProductHunt.

The funds raised will be used to fuel technological development and accelerate commercialisation in Europe.

The round was led by 360 Capital, a leading Italian-French fund based in Paris and Milan, and 14Peaks Capital, an international Swiss-based fund that invests in B2B SaaS companies in Europe and the United States. Among the funds participating were the Italian B-Heroes and BIT, the Spanish Secways and Aticco Ventures, and international funds Growth Engine, Vento, the Italian chapter of Exor Ventures, and Halo, the angel program of Lakestar.

Founder and CEO Aurora Maggio commented: “With this round, we are laying the foundation to build a great company and bring one of the most sophisticated technologies to market in our industry. We will use the funds to attract the best tech talent across Europe and deliver value to our customers with a product of absolute quality. I am pleased to welcome funds and angels who have believed in us founders and in ZeFi.“