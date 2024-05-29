Kynda scales up mycelium with large-scale facility near Hamburg

Foodtech startup Kynda, is constructing a large-scale facility near Hamburg for sustainable mycelium proteins in Germany.

Kynda’s proprietary fermentation system encompasses the entire production journey from starter culture to harvest.

Established in 2019 in Jelmstorf, Germany, Kynda uses specially developed bioreactors that transform food and agricultural by-products from the food industry into healthy meat alternatives in just 48 hours, regardless of weather conditions and with very positive energy efficiency.

Starting with two production halls of 720 m² on a 6,200 m² site, Kynda will use their own bioreactors to produce several thousand tons, “Kynda-Meat” annually in the first phase of scaling up.

In addition to preparations in Europe, intensive discussions are already underway with companies in Asia and North America.

"We’ve outgrown our current lab and fermentation facilities which were, ironically, based in a former pig-barn.

We're therefore thrilled to witness the expansion of our production facilities to continue shaping the future of food production.

With the new production capacities, we strengthen our cooperation with industrial food companies and thus further expand our growth course - and respond to the increasing global demand for sustainable proteins," said Daniel MacGowan-von Holstein, CEO and co-founder at Kynda.

Having started sales in Germany, Kynda was the first company to bring a zero-waste mycelium-based food solution, without regulatory constraints, to the European market.

For the launch of its “Kynda Meat”, Kynda teamed up with the leading sustainable food brand ‘The Raging Pig’, helping it to reach consumers across Germany.

Earlier this year, Kynda introduced the first-ever vegan, zero-waste mycelium-based food solution to the European market. The allergen-free and low-fat raw material replaces costly and highly processed plant protein texturates.

With a protein content of 37 per cent in dry matter, which includes all nine essential amino acids, and enriched with high-quality fibre and vitamins, Kynda's mycelium ingredients offer a superior alternative to traditional meat and plant-based options, providing both superior nutrition and taste.

The news follows Enifer’s recycling and reuse investment grant of more than €12 million to build its first commercial-scale PEKILO® mycoprotein ingredient factory.

In December, the EU announced plans for a €50 million investment this year to help startups and small businesses scale up the production of alternative proteins using methods such as precision fermentation.

The construction of these commercial-scale plants is a positive step for sidestream manufacturing and fermentation and great progress towards a more sustainable, efficient, and commercially viable food system.

Lead image: The Kynda managment team: Franziska Schummer (CPO), Franziskus Schnabel (COO), Dr. Jörg Bormann (CSO), Dr. Nina-Katharina Krahe (CLO) & Daniel MacGowan-von Holstein (CEO). Photo: uncredited.