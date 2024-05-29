World's first contraceptive app, Natural Cycles, raises $55M

Natural Cycles, a women’s health company that developed the world’s first birth control app, announced today the closure of a $55 million Series C financing round. This brings the company's funding to over $95 million.

Founded in 2013 by Dr Elina Berglund Scherwitzl and Dr Raoul Scherwitzl, Natural Cycles developed the first direct-to-consumer contraceptive app that has been used by more than three million users worldwide.

It remains the only digital form of birth control on the market cleared by regulators in the United States (FDA), Europe (TÜV SÜD), Canada (Health Canada), Australia (TGA), Singapore (HSA), and South Korea (MFDS).

Dr. Raoul Scherwitzl, co-founder and CEO of Natural Cycles, shared:

“We look forward to leveraging their expertise to fulfill Natural Cycles’ mission of making hormone-free birth control more accessible and combining technology and science to fill the gaps in underserved areas of women’s health.”

Earlier this month Natural Cycles launched NC° Postpartum, within the Natural Cycles app to help guide new mothers recovering physically and mentally from childbirth.

NC° Postpartum builds on the other three modes already available within the Natural Cycles app – NC° Birth Control, NC° Plan Pregnancy, and NC° Follow Pregnancy – providing users with support throughout their fertility journey.

Lauxera Capital Partners led the funding with participation from Point72 Private Investments, and a revolving debt facility from J.P. Morgan.

"Our mission at Lauxera is to partner with ambitious entrepreneurs transforming the future of medicine with unique technology. The visionary Natural Cycles team has built an exceptional company delivering profitable growth supported by unique clinical and regulatory business moats,” said Samuel Levy, founding partner of Lauxera Capital Partners.

“We are delighted to partner with Elina, Raoul and their team to offer women an alternative to traditional approaches without the side effects and compromises."

Levy will join Natural Cycles’ Board of Directors as part of the investment.

The funds will be used to invest in commercial acceleration, new product development, and healthcare reimbursement automation.

Lead image: Dr.Elina Berglund Scherwitzl & Dr Raoul Scherwitzl from Natural Cycles. Photo: uncredited.