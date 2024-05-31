Amsterdam's Yondr to develop major hyperscale datacentre in Malaysia with up to $150M funding

Amsterdam hyperscale data centre group Yondr has secured a loan facility of up to $150 million to develop Malaysia's largest hyperscale data centre campus.

Founded in 2019, Yondr specialises in delivering and operating dedicated infrastructure that is engineered for scale.

The funds come from International Finance Corporation (IFC), the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets and a member of the World Bank Group.

As global economies rapidly adopt AI and emerging technologies, the demand for digital infrastructure in Asia continues to intensify.

Yondr’s Johor campus, located in Sedenak Tech Park, will become the largest hyperscale data centre campus in Southeast Asia with 300 MW+ IT load power capacity situated on 72.5 acres of land.

The campus will facilitate regional businesses’ access to latest generation AI-cloud workloads, helping boost productivity growth while enhancing the availability of digital services for individuals.

Chester Reid, Chief Financial Officer at Yondr, said:

“We are very pleased to conclude this round of financing with IFC. Not only do our values and interests align but we are both organisations well versed in offering industry-leading expertise to develop digital infrastructure projects.”

According to Katia Daude Gonçalves, Country Manager for Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei at the International Finance Corporation,: