Retail SaaS Dealt targets circular economy after €6M raise

French SaaS Dealt has raised €6M euros to accelerate retailers' move towards the service and circular economy. Specializing in delivery, installation and maintenance for retailers, Dealt simplifies the shopping experience while offering new revenue streams. It now wants to expand towards the circular economy.

This Series A round is led by La Poste Ventures (operated by XAnge) and GO Capital alongside One Green and Holnest.

Founded in 2020, its omnichannel solution for deploying white-label service offerings to retailers, today announced a €6 million round of funding. This scalable technology platform supports these players in building, deploying and managing their additional services, but also in their contribution to the circular economy.

It has integrated the tax credit in immediate advance of 50% on their services to ease consumers' finances.

“Our ambition at Dealt is clear: to become the catalyst for the circular economy on a European scale. We want to drive real change by helping retailers commit to extending product lifespans, renovating homes for energy efficiency and helping senior citizens adopt new technologies,” said Mickael Braconnier, CEO and Co-founder of Dealt.

Dealt has won over players such as Fnac-Darty, Orange, Mr.Bricolage, E.Leclerc, Conforama, Boulanger, 3Suisses, Rue du Commerce and others.

“While the 2000s saw the explosion of e-commerce and then marketplaces, the 2010-2020 period saw the emergence of the service economy. Le Groupe la Poste is particularly interested by this market. Its strong experience with services for professionals will be a major asset in supporting Dealt's development." commented Jessica Guerin, Innovation Project Director at La Poste Ventures.

With this Series A, Dealt plans to recruit around 30 and expand into Europe, starting with Belgium, Switzerland and Spain. In addition, the platform continues to expand its network of over 10,000 certified professional service providers, covering the whole of France.