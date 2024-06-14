Mistral swings big, Italian founders in demand and Germany scores $273M for chips

This week our research tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 Highview Power lands €356.5M to build the UK’s first commercial-scale energy storage plant
🇫🇷 AI challenger Mistral AI raises €600M
🇩🇪 Black Semiconductor nabs $273M in Germany to supercharge how chips work together
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇫🇷 Voodoo acquires BeReal for €500M
🇨🇭 FemtoTools acquired by Oxford Instruments plc for €25M
🇳🇴 LeadDesk acquires Telemagic
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇮🇹 Italian Founders Fund launch debut €50M fund
🇩🇪 Vsqared Ventures unveils €214M for European deeptech
🇬🇧 Corten Capital has closed its second private equity fund at €680 million
🇸🇪 Sweden’s Creandum announces closing of €500M fund amid shifting market conditions
🗞️ In other (important) news
💸 Revolut adds new in-app verification layer to counteract theft from stolen mobiles
🎶 Spotify and Klarna top Scandi founder factory charts amid “talent war”
🇸🇪 Parquest closes third fund, at €414M
🌎 Aira secures €200M to remove this one huge barrier to heat pump adoption
📡 Recommended reads and listens
♿️ UK tech companies are failing disabled people – here’s how to fix it
⏰ Majority of businesses aren’t ready for AI
🇪🇺 Navigating startup success in Europe: speed, strategy, and the single market
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇩🇰 Danish fintech Ageras eyes acquisitions
🇫🇷 Sanofi forms cloud partnership with Benchling
🇬🇧 Wazoku partners with NATO DIANA accelerator
