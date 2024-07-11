Soda raised $14 million for its AI-driven data quality tools

Data quality platform Soda has raised a further $14 million investment from strategic partners and existing investors, including Singular and Point Nine, bringing the company's funding to over $25 million.

Soda is an AI-enabled data quality platform that delivers end-to-end data quality management to test, debug, and prevent data issues, and empower everyone to share and use reliable, high-quality data to improve decision-making. It serves hundreds of customers and thousands of community members around the world.

The company introduced SodaGPT in 2023, and continues to release new AI features under the Soda AI umbrella, a growing suite of data quality tools designed to increase productivity which also includes anomaly detection, and OpenAI assistants.

“Over the past 12 months, Soda has charted a course to financial self-sustainability which has been reliant on a world-class team, valued and active support from a global community of users, and an unwavering vision to democratise data quality,” explained Maarten Masschelein, CEO, Soda.

“It’s been a challenging year for a lot of technology companies, which is why we are proud to have achieved self-sustainability whilst keeping our team intact.”

The additional investment will help further build Soda’s global team, significantly expanding its New York City headquarters with experienced go-to-market talent to continue its growth in North America.

The next step for the Soda platform will focus on integrating AI into the workflow of data engineers to suggest and automate testing and observability for the data layer.

Lead image: Maarten Masschelein, Soda CEO. Photo: uncredited.