Secure Spanish growth with ICEX Invest in Spain: Rising Up

It’s a pivotal moment for Spain’s tech ecosystem as scaling capital pours in and business leaders rely on the country for transcontinental links. Madrid and Barcelona have become globally renowned as their high proportion of STEM talent fuels new ventures. As a result, new entrants face more competition than ever.

ICEX Invest in Spain is a publicly owned business-oriented entity of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business that equips foreign founders with the strategies to make a vital contribution to the Spanish tech ecosystem and unlock its vibrant range of opportunities by supporting their setup.

Holistic approach

ICEX's Rising Up in Spain programme takes a multifaceted approach to business development. The programme has supported startups across a range of funding stages by providing: programme takes a multifaceted approach to business development. The programme has supported startups across a range of funding stages by providing:

Market guidance : Access information gleaned from eight years of running the programme to help you understand country-specific dynamics.

Networking Opportunities : Connect with key industry players, potential partners, and local authorities.

Legal advice and assistance: Benefit from the help of a law firm for company creation and obtaining residence visa for entrepreneurs.

Success Stories

CityTroops Entrants to the programme have gone on to become important players within the Spanish startup ecosystem. American-founded is a platform that helps companies to better manage their field teams, assets and information on the ground . Founders Mauro Trigo and Daniel Ponce said of the support they received: “ ICEX and Rising UP offered great support in setting up the company in the country. The help with management prior to arriving was crucial so that we could start the local soft landing process as soon as possible after landing in Madrid.”

Similarly, Chilean Neekids aims to save parents and education professionals time by facilitating recommendations for educational resources using a virtual assistant. CEO Carla Leal Vega explained that the Rising Up programme “has provided us with a comprehensive soft-landing process in the country, which includes advice, consulting and mentors on issues ranging from administrative implementation, legal issues, immigration procedures, and business development with a focus on adapting to Spanish culture.”

For more information and testimonials, click here.

Why Choose ICEX Rising Up in Spain?

Hotspot for expansion : Spain’s position as a gateway to Europe, Africa, and Latin America means that scaling companies cannot neglect its importance. Multi-sector expertise : With a focus on interdisciplinarity and sustainability, Spain provides an ideal environment for innovative businesses. Talent pool : Spain is uniquely of highly skilled professionals, and the rising profile of its two capital cities draw ever more talent Pro-innovation government : Benefit from strong governmental backing and a favourable regulatory framework.

Define the next decade of Spanish business

The ICEX Rising Up: Invest in Spain program is more than just an investment opportunity; it’s a chance to make crucial connections at an inflection point for the Iberian region.

With strategic support, financial incentives, and a robust network of industry leaders, ICEX provides the perfect launchpad for your business ambitions. Don't miss your chance to be part of this transformative journey; apply now and let Spain be the catalyst for your next big breakthrough.