SAIZ secures €2.5M for analytics-powered garment sizing

SAIZ, a RetailTech solution that leverages data analytics to personalise clothes sizing, has secured a €2.5 million seed investment. SAIZ will use the funding for product development.

This investment was led by EnjoyVenture and Salica Investments, and follows the company’s funding round from the previous year led by Spread Ventures. The startup has collaborated with renowned European fashion brands such as Oliver, Tom Tailor, Jack Wolfskin, and many others.

SAIZ incorporates precise garment measurements into its solutions. The company’s flagship products, SAIZ Recommender and SAIZ Studio, provide clients with product optimization and detailed garment measurement improvements. Through data gathered by SAIZ Recommender, the algorithm offers accurate fit predictions, comprehensive analyses, and detailed reports on each product within e-commerce platforms. Until the end of 2024, SAIZ is expanding its product offering with a full suite of tools designed to solve fashion’s sizing and fit challenges. The company claims to have reduced return rates by 7-10%.

"For us, it has always been about transforming an industry and working with pioneers to solve the sizing and fit challenge once and for all," said Marita, co-founder of SAIZ.

Svenja, added: "We aim to revolutionize the fashion industry by providing data-driven, precise fit solutions that enhance customer satisfaction and promote sustainability."

The oversubscribed funding round was led by EnjoyVenture and Salica Investments (formerly known as Hambro Perks), two top VCs in Germany and the UK.

Laura Noorani from Salica Investments remarked, “We’d been looking to invest in this space for a long time, but struggled to find a differentiated solution until we met Svenja and Marita, and saw what the team at SAIZ is building."

Houghton Street Ventures, which exclusively invests in LSE alumni, also participated

in the round.

SAIZ plans to use the investment to develop its technology.