osapiens secures $120M Series B for ESG compliance tech

ESG tech company osapiens has completed a $120 million Series B financing round led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. This brings the company’s funding to over $145 million.

osapiens was founded in Mannheim, Germany in 2018 by Alberto Zamora, Stefan Wawrzinek and Matthias Jungblut.

Its core offering, the osapiens HUB, is an AI powered cloud-based platform that simplifies compliance with international ESG regulations, including:

The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)

The European Union Deforestation-free Regulation (EUDR), and

The Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD).

The osapiens HUB also enables companies to identify and mitigate risks in operations and supply chains, and to reduce manual workloads through process automation.

osapiens’ international team of over 300 dedicated professionals support more than 1,300 customers worldwide, including Bosch, Coca Cola North America, Metro, Costco, Ritter Sport, Lidl, Celanese, C&A and DM.

“We are thrilled to be working with Goldman Sachs,” said Alberto Zamora, Co-Founder and CEO of osapiens.

“Their support is a testament to our leadership position in this highly competitive and rapidly evolving market – ESG compliance and process efficiency. We are proud to offer a single platform that helps companies around the world to navigate the complexities of ESG regulation with ease and confidence and to achieve long-term sustainability. osapiens enables them to make a positive impact not only on their P&L but also on the planet.”

Alexander Lippert, Managing Director in Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, said:

“osapiens creates extraordinary value for their customers, helping them meet an increasing number of regulatory requirements, whilst simultaneously driving tangible business value. We see enormous potential in osapiens and we are pleased to help them further on their mission.”

The fundraising caps a year of rapid growth for osapiens, with the total number of customers growing at over 473 per cent in 2023.

The funds will be used to accelerate international expansion and further invest in the technology platform, helping to make business operations more compliant, resilient and efficient.