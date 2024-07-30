OpusFlow secures €1.7M for energy device installation software

OpusFlow, a pioneering all-in-one ERP solution for sustainable installers proudly announces a €1.7M investment from Peak, a prominent B2B SaaS investor. OpusFlow is currently gearing up to further enhance its product offering and expand its market reach across the European continent.

Launched in November 2022, OpusFlow emerged to focus exclusively on developing modular ERP functionalities for sustainable installation companies specializing in sustainable technologies such as solar panels, heat pumps, home-batteries and electric vehicle charging stations. Unlike existing solutions, OpusFlow's API-first approach allows seamless integration with external systems and facilitates rapid feature development, ensuring its capability to meet diverse customer needs.

Diego Smits, Founder and CEO of OpusFlow, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with Peak: "This investment represents a huge validation of our vision to enable sustainable installers to run their business on autopilot by streamlining their operations and increasing their revenues. We co-developed our solution with leading sustainable installers building a flexible and highly customizable all-in-one ERP solution with industry specific features like a PV calculator as generic solutions for quotations, CRM, planning, project and stock management. With Peak's support, resources and knowledge we are assured to effectively deliver value within our product development and expand our footprint across new markets."

Joey Teunissen, Founder and CTO, highlighted OpusFlow's commitment to customer-centric innovation: "Our strength lies in collaborating closely with our clients to understand their unique challenges. This approach not only drives our product evolution but also ensures that our solutions remain highly relevant and impactful in the rapidly evolving installation industry. Our secret sauce is not that we provide all relevant modules in one system, it’s the workflow automations which you can build on top that drives the real customer value."

Peak, known for its expertise in scaling go-to-market efforts in SaaS companies, led the investment round. "From the day we met the team, we were excited about their vision and rapid execution. OpusFlow's has a tremendous dedication to customer-centric development and has been executing extremely well in delivering a broad solution for a specific customer group. This aligns well with our thesis of an increase in successful vertical SaaS solutions," remarked Thijs Dijkman, Partner at Peak. "We are excited to support the Opusflow team in its journey to enable sustainable installers to realize their ambitions quicker and more efficiently by providing the best-in-class all-in-one ERP solution."

OpusFlow currently serves clients in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and Belgium. The majority of its clients are active in sustainable installations like solar panels, heat pumps, home-batteries and electric vehicle charging stations, but it’s also widely adopted in installation and maintenance companies in Airco’s, Wind Turbines and cooling. The investment will enable the team to double down on their international markets and expand further into Europe.