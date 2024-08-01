UK's Lovetovisit raises €3.8M to expand family-friendly travel platform

Cardiff-based travel platform Lovetovisit has raised €3.8m in VC funding to scaleup.

Founded in 2021 by twin sisters Georgia and Alice Aubrey alongside tourism and culture expert Fed Pereira, Lovetovisit makes it easy for families in the UK to discover and book things to do nearby.

From theatre trips and city attractions to local events and festivals, Lovetovisit has been designed to cater to locals, domestic tourists, and international visitors alike.

The Lovetovisit founding trio, who previously worked together at Pereira’s tourism marketing agency, were inspired to launch the platform after noticing how difficult it was for consumers to find and book local things to do.

With more than 2,700 products currently listed on the platform and reaching a community of more than 3.2 million users, Lovetovisit’s proprietary API means users can buy tickets in real-time at the guaranteed lowest price. Instead of redeeming tickets via a separate retailer or voucher, tickets are sent instantly to users via text and email.

The mobile-optimised platform uses AI to send personalised recommendations to users to help them discover their next trip. It offers interactive maps to help them find out what's going on nearby.

Further, 80 per cent of the experiences, events and attractions offered by Lovetovisit are unique to the platform. Lovetovisit has turned over £7.4 million in revenue and powered hundreds of thousands of experiences.

Venrex and Redrice Venture led the round, which included Active Partners, Velocity Partners, and various business angels.

Alice Aubrey, co-founder at Lovetovisit, comments:

“Lovetovisit has grown significantly this year, and we're incredibly proud to have such esteemed investors on board. Building the business and hitting these milestones alongside my sister is a dream come true. There are so many weird, wonderful, and iconic things to do in this country, and we just need to make it easier for people to find, explore, and book them. Our goal is to be the go-to platform for booking memorable things to do, and this raise is a big step towards achieving that mission."

Lilac Watt, Investment Associate, Venrex Investment Management, comments:

“We have been impressed by the team’s knowledge of the culture and tourism market from day one, and we look forward to watching as they build their business at scale.”

This investment will scale operations in the UK and expand the platform further. The team aims to double growth and inventory year-on-year for the next three years. The funding will also enhance the platform’s AI capabilities to optimise the user experience and scale operations further internationally.

Lead image: Lovetovisit co-founders Alice Aubrey and Georgia Aubrey. Photo: uncredited.