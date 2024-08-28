CoreWeave partners with EcoDataCenter to host one of Europe's first large-scale NVIDIA Blackwell training clusters

CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler, has announced a strategic partnership with EcoDataCenter, a Swedish company renowned for its sustainable data center solutions, to host one of Europe’s first large-scale NVIDIA Blackwell clusters in Sweden. This collaboration aims to significantly boost compute capacity across Europe, establishing one of the most sustainable and advanced supercomputers in the region.

As part of its European expansion strategy, CoreWeave will leverage thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to help meet the global demand for large-scale AI infrastructure from leading AI labs and enterprises. The deployment of the clusters, set to be operational by early 2025, marks a significant milestone for both CoreWeave and the European tech landscape.

This partnership builds on the initial investment of $2.2bn by CoreWeave earlier this year to build new data centers in continental Europe powered by 100% renewable energy.

The new cluster will be hosted by EcoDataCenter. The partnership between CoreWeave and EcoDataCenter underscores a shared commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.

“The announcement of this partnership with EcoDataCenter comes at a pivotal moment in CoreWeave’s expansion into Europe,” said Mike Mattacola, Chief Business Officer of CoreWeave. “This deployment will enable us to support the growing demand for AI and high-performance computing across the continent, providing our clients with advanced processing power and efficiency.”

“CoreWeave is one of the world’s most interesting companies. Being recognized for our design and engineering capabilities to host an NVIDIA Blackwell cluster underscores our ability to handle the latest technology,” said Peter Michelson, CEO of EcoDataCenter. “We are proud to partner with CoreWeave and contribute to this groundbreaking project, which aligns with our mission to provide sustainable and high-performance data center solutions.”

“Demand for high-performance computing is at an all-time high from European AI labs and enterprises,” said Jaap Zuiderveld, Vice President of EMEA at NVIDIA. “CoreWeave and EcoDataCenter’s deployment of NVIDIA Blackwell technology across Europe will help boost compute capacity and deliver sustainable data center solutions for the region.”

Today’s announcement builds on CoreWeave’s significant momentum from the Company’s recent UK and European expansion, $7.5 billion debt financing facility led by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, a landmark $1.1 billion Series C in May 2024, and a $2.3 billion debt financing facility in August 2023. CoreWeave’s three new European data centers will add to the company’s two additional data centers based in the UK.