Nosh.bio partners with meat producer to launch single-ingredient meat analog

Nosh.bio, a B2B foodtech startup specialising in fermented fungi-based ingredients, has announced a groundbreaking commercial partnership with the zur Mühlen Group (ZMG), one of Europe’s largest sausage producers.

This collaboration allows the partners to launch Koji Chunks, a new category of clean-label products. Zur Mühlen Group is part of the Tönnies Group, a leader in the European meat production sector, and will leverage its extensive retailer network to introduce Koji Chunks to the market, starting in Germany.

The Koji Chunks - developed using Nosh.bio’s non-GMO, non-novel fungi - will be available in 5 flavours. Nosh.bio GmbH is a Berlin-based startup founded in February 2022.

Featuring only one ingredient — Nosh’s fermented fungi ingredient - and a marinade, this formulation was formed in response to growing consumer demand for transparency and cleaner, shorter ingredient lists on food labels. Nosh’s speed of execution in tackling long-standing challenges in the meat analog field, after only being incorporated two years ago, has led new investors including ApolloCapital and Check24 Impact to invest in Nosh. ZMG also participated in the round, reflecting strong commercial conviction around Nosh’s value proposition.

Existing investors Earlybird, Clear Current Capital, Good Seed Ventures, and Grey Silo Ventures also joined in the round. By securing fresh funds and a commercial collaboration with a major partner in the meat industry, Nosh is readily equipped to deliver on accelerating mass market adoption of meat analogs. This partnership also highlights the versatility and sustainability of fermented fungi as a revolutionary ingredient in the food industry.

While Nosh.bio’s first focus is to tackle the meat analog market, the fermentation process can be

adapted to produce ingredients for various applications, including seafood, confectionery, sauces, and health & wellness products, demonstrating its potential to transform the food industry beyond meat analogs. Nosh.bio operates from a former brewery in an approach that accelerates its route to market, improves its sustainability, and lowers its operating costs.

Nosh CEO and Co-founder Tim Fronzek said: “As a small start-up we will not be able to change the world alone, we need strong and successful partners who are sharing our mission, helping us make sustainable food delicious and affordable. Tönnies is exactly such a partner and we are extremely excited and proud to welcome them to the team Nosh!”

Axel Knau, CEO of zur Mühlen Group, commented: “The investment fits perfectly into our alternative protein strategy. With a very short ingredient list, it offers both taste and nutritional value at an affordable price.”