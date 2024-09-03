IdentifAI raises €2.2M to "de-generate" and detect GenAI content

I dentifAI , a Milan-based startup specializing in developing and training (de)generative models for identifying content potentially generated by artificial intelligence, has secured €2.2 million in seed funding.

The round was led by United Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on investing in technology startups. This investment highlights a shared commitment to developing technologies that combat the malicious use of deepfakes and promote a transparent and secure information environment. Also participating in the round as business angels are Edoardo Alessandri of Wellness Holding, Matteo Fago, co-founder of Venere.com (now Expedia), and Umberto Paolucci of UP Invest.

By "degenerative model," IdentifAI refers to its proprietary generative model trained to identify artifacts (images, videos, sound, or text) created by artificial intelligence. This system acts as a deconstructor based on the probability of occurrence of each pixel.

IdentifAI aims to create the ability to clearly distinguish between content created by artificial intelligence and that crafted by human creativity. By doing so, the company seeks to ensure that emerging technologies serve the common good and do not become tools of destabilization, thanks to equally effective technologies capable of mitigating these risks.

"The technological advancements in generative AI will blur the lines between the physical and digital worlds, making them indistinguishable to the human eye. I believe it is our right to be informed, at all times, about what we use to nourish our minds, which in turn shapes our opinions," said Marco Ramilli, founder of IdentifAI. He adds, "This funding will allow us to make further strides in refining our degenerative models, capable of distinguishing between natural and artificial content, often produced by adversarial AI."

"The investment in IdentifAI aligns with our investment thesis, which focuses on selecting initiatives capable of providing innovative solutions to complex problems, such as mitigating the collateral and potentially negative impacts associated with the advancement of artificial intelligence," added Massimiliano Magrini, managing partner & co-founder of United Ventures. "Distinguishing whether content was created by a human or not is becoming increasingly crucial, and IdentifAI is well-positioned to capitalize on the emerging opportunities in this sector. Marco Ramilli, a second-time entrepreneur, brings a solid track record, technological expertise, and strategic vision, making IdentifAI poised to play a leading role in the deepfake detection industry."