Fintech

Swedish fintechs Juni and Froda join forces on embedded lending venture

Swedish fintechs Juni and Froda are teaming up on an embedded lending venture, which they plan to launch across Europe.
John Reynolds 04 September 2024
Swedish fintechs Juni and Froda join forces on embedded lending venture
Send email Copy link

Two Swedish fintechs are teaming up on an embedded finance offering, which kicks off in Sweden ahead of a European rollout.

Froda, an embedded lender and Juni, a neobank for SMEs, are two well-known fintechs in their homeland of Sweden.

The pair are now teaming up, as Juni is joining Froda’s embedded lending platform, leveraging its platform and capital to lend to SMEs.

Juni, which offers mid-market businesses services including business banking, spend management, and treasury services, does not have a banking licence, so is leveraging Froda’s licence to lend.

Froda, which launched in the UK in 2023, has a credit marketplace licence from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Juni, which raised $21.5m just four months after launching in 2021, plans to get its own banking licence over the longer-term.

Samir El-Sabini, CEO and co-founder, Juni, said: “Through our partnership, we will be able to scale faster internationally and support more businesses."

Olle Lundin, CEO and co-founder, Froda, said both fintechs are tech-focused, meaning the tie-up was a “super-good” fit.

Swedish fintechs Juni and Froda join forces on embedded lending venture
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All