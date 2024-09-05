Kiteworks acquires 123FormBuilder to bolster data collection capabilities

Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network (PCN), has acquired 123FormBuilder, a provider of advanced data collection through secure web forms and form-driven private content workflows.

The acquisition follows on the heels of its recent $456 million growth equity investment. Kiteworks' platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, in order to bolster risk management and ensure regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications.

123FormBuilder is a web forms platform, enabling customers to build secure registration forms, order forms, surveys, and other form types. The company offers advanced no-code, drag-and-drop online form creation that includes conditional logic, e-signature functionality, multipage forms, file uploads, and integrations with over 45 popular tools for streamlined workflow automation.

“We are very excited to welcome Florin and the talented team at 123FormBuilder to the Kiteworks family,” said Amit Toren, SVP of Corporate and Business Development at Kiteworks. “123FormBuilder’s emphasis on security and compliance aligns with our Private Content Network vision. Our customers will benefit from no-code, dynamic form creation as well as bidirectional integration of web forms with various solutions such as Salesforce, Stripe, Shopify, HubSpot, and others. In addition, this acquisition further solidifies Kiteworks’ aggressive growth strategy and demonstrates our continued momentum in expanding our market presence and technological capabilities through strategic M&A activities.”

Integrating 123FormBuilder’s advanced data collection through secure web forms and form-driven private content workflows into the Kiteworks Private Content Network will enable 123FormBuilder’s customers to benefit from a unified platform that centralises tracking, control, and security of sensitive content communications. Consolidation of audit logs into one platform will also streamline compliance tracking and reporting for123FormBuilder customers.

“123FormBuilder is thrilled to join the Kiteworks family and contribute to its Private Content Network vision, empowering organisations to manage security and compliance risk across communication channels,” says Florin Cornianu, CEO of 123FormBuilder. “Our team at 123FormBuilder has worked tirelessly to develop a secure and user-friendly platform for data collection, a technology that will thrive under Kiteworks’ guidance. The acquisition extends our long-term security and compliance commitment to innovation bolstered by a profitable, well-funded organisation committed to the highest security and compliance standards.”