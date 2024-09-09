Atomico completes largest ever fundraise of $1.24 billion

Today, Atomico announced two new funds totalling $1.24 billion to support Europe’s most game-changing founders. This represents a more than 50 percent increase from its previous $820 million fund, Atomico V.

Atomico was founded by Skype’s Niklas Zennström in 2006 with a founder-focused approach to helping European entrepreneurs succeed

The new funds include a specialised team for each stage of maturity. The $754 million Atomico Growth VI partners with entrepreneurs from Series B to pre-IPO. It sits alongside a $485 million early-stage fund, Atomico Venture VI, which continues the firm’s commitment to working with founders earlier in their journey, predominantly at Series A, alongside occasional Seed opportunities.

The new funds come as the $3 trillion European technology ecosystem begins to rival its global counterparts. Europe now captures close to 30 per cent of global early stage funding and is creating more new companies than any other region.

Niklas Zennström, founder and CEO, Atomico, said:

"European technology is coming of age. Meeting this opportunity requires ambition, hustle and commitment from founders, who need investors with the experience and perspective to see beyond market cycles. Data shows Europe is leading the world at the early stage with a wealth of new start-ups. Our new funds bring them essential fire power to level up and achieve global scale — from Europe.”

Pan-European firm Atomico is a generalist technology investor and has made over 155 investments across 15 European countries to date. 1 in 6 of Atomico’s portfolio is currently valued in excess of $1 billion. This includes Aiven, Bird (formerly MessageBird), DeepL, Hinge Health, Job&talent, Klarna, Pipedrive, Stripe, Supercell and Wellhub.

Atomico VI has already made 21 investments. Atomico Growth VI has most recently partnered with Cologne’s DeepL, Copenhagen’s Corti and London-born virtual clinic provider Pelago. Atomico Venture VI investments include Stockholm’s Neko Health, London’s Ben and Dexory, Berlin’s Deeploi, Oslo’s Strise and Zurich’s Lakera.

Lead image: Atomico team.