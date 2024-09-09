Data/Research

Last week recap: Over €266M for the European tech, August report and August Tech.eu Pulse

Last week, we tracked more than 50 tech funding deals worth over €266 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Tamara Djurickovic 6 hours ago
Last week recap: Over €266M for the European tech, August report and August Tech.eu Pulse
Send email Copy link

Last week, we tracked more than 50 tech funding deals worth over €266 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📍If you are a paying subscriber, check out our August report that was released last week. In addition to that, for all our readers, we have published Tech.eu Pulse, a compact version of the monthly report, containing a snapshot of a monthly highlighting key investment trends, significant company developments, and emerging industry sectors.

Webrazzi Insights Icon
Continue reading this article by becoming a Tech.eu Insider
If you are a member of Tech.eu Insights, you can log in to access the full article. If you don't have Insights access yet, you can act now.
Sign in
or
Exclusive offer: 1 year for 100 EUR Get unlimited access to Tech.eu insights, articles, analysis and reports.
Subscribe here
Last week recap: Over €266M for the European tech, August report and August Tech.eu Pulse
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All