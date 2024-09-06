Doccla bags £35M, new €200M fund for digital clean energy startups, and key trends and investment in August

This week we tracked more than 50 tech funding deals worth over €266 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 MirrorWeb closed £50M growth equity deal

🇬🇧 Doccla bags £35M for European expansion

🇫🇷 Calyxia raises €31.5M Series B to help global manufacturers fight plastic pollution

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 CSIS Security Group acquires Security Alliance Limited

🇪🇸 Alerce acquires WeMob to strengthen logistics offering

🇮🇹 German fitness startup 7NXT expands reach with Buddyfit acquisition

🇷🇴 Kiteworks acquires 123FormBuilder to bolster data collection capabilities

🇬🇧 Wisnio acquired by talent assessment company Assessio Group

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 SET Ventures closes €200M fund for digital clean energy startups

🛩️ Norway contributes $53M to the International Fund for Ukraine to purchase drones and air defence systems

🤖 Singapore's Leo Capital launches €25M fund for Nordic B2B startups

🗞️ In other (important) news

🤖 European Tech.eu Pulse: key trends and investment in August

💰 Robinhood amps up UK offensive with stock lending offer

💸 Baltic states continue to punch above their weight in startup funding

👭 Innovate UK backtracks on female funding decision after campaign

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🧑‍⚖️ The hidden costs of AI-powered legaltech: are foundational skills being lost?

🌊 From labs to the ocean: 6 next-gen blue economy startups

🧑‍💻 No tech firm can say “software is never going to fail”, says ethical hacker, amid CrowdStrike fallout

🔭 European tech startups to watch 🇱🇻 🇩🇪

🇵🇱 Approveit raises $1M for payments software

🇸🇪 Tiptapp's green mission for easier recycling gets a €1M boost

🇪🇸 Kokuai closes a second round of €260,000

🇦🇹 Early-stage investor Angels United is investing a six-figure sum in Kickscale

🇮🇹 Home Grooming, Pelomatto closes a €430,000 round

🇬🇧 8 months after founding, Capsa AI raises £1.7M for AI-driven private equity solutions