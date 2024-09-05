Wisnio acquired by talent assessment company Assessio Group

Wisnio, a provider of talent assessment and development solutions powered by generative AI, today announced its acquisition by Assessio Group. Assessio is a leading provider of strategic HR solutions in Northern Europe and is trusted by organizations such as Capgemini, Rabobank, DHL, and Randstad. The acquisition is backed by Pollen Street Capital. With the addition of Wisnio, the Assessio Group is now serving over 2000 customers with a team of around 175 employees.

This strategic move positions the combined entity to lead the market in talent assessment, particularly within the private equity and executive search sectors, by leveraging Wisnio's cutting-edge technology and Assessio's deep scientific expertise.

The acquisition will accelerate Wisnio's global expansion, particularly in key markets like the UK and US where strong customer relationships are already established. Wisnio's user-friendly platform, featuring advanced generative AI, will benefit from Assessio's robust, scientifically-validated assessments. This collaboration paves the way for even more powerful data-driven talent solutions and enhances Wisnio's existing scientific capabilities, making them more accessible and actionable for business leaders worldwide.

“We're excited to join forces with Assessio and work towards our shared goal: to become the market-leading solution that supports business leaders with critical hiring and people development decisions,” commented Alo Arro, CEO of Wisnio. "Combining Assessio's proprietary scientific resources with our workflow tools, and generative AI capabilities positions us to further lead the market in providing accessible and actionable tools for business leaders globally.”

Arro adds, "We're incredibly grateful to our clients—including Warburg Pincus, EQT, H.I. Executive Consulting, Inzito, Granger Reis, and many others—for their amazing partnership through the years. These partnerships have been instrumental in our growth and success, and we are very glad that we can now support our clients with an even stronger platform and service offering through this acquisition."

Johan Masironi, CEO of Assessio, added: "Wisnio's innovative platform and strong focus on AI are a perfect complement to Assessio's strengths. We believe this collaboration will significantly enhance our 'data loop,' allowing for more informed talent decisions and ultimately driving better business outcomes."

Anastasia Kovaleva, Partner at Pollen Street Capital, highlights the strategic importance of the acquisition:

“Welcoming Wisnio into the Assessio family accelerates our expansion into key customer segments, supports global growth, and strengthens our generative AI capabilities. This aligns perfectly with Assessio’s commitment to driving innovation in the HR tech space and delivering greater value to clients.”