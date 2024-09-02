No tech firm can say “software is never going to fail”, says ethical hacker, amid CrowdStrike fallout

In the latest Tech.eu podcast, Edouard Beaucourt, head of EMEA for Pigment, the business planning platform and Rob Shapland, the security awareness trainer and ethical hacker, discuss the fallout from the CrowdStrike outage earlier this year.

Earlier this month, CrowdStrike president Michael Sentonas criticised “shady” efforts by its cyber security competitors to use the July 19 outage to promote their products.

Rivals had claimed the disruption which caused a global shutdown was due to “bad design decisions” and “risky architecture”.

In the podcast, Shapland points out that no software firm can guarantee its software is never going to fail.

Shapland said:

“I don’t think any firm can say ‘my software is never going to fail’. “You could say that ‘probably it won’t have very often the scale of the Crowdstrike failure’ because CrowdStrike was installed in so many large firms that it had much greater impact than these small firms, that are slightly ambulance chasing off the back of it."

While Shapland said the brand reputation loss on CrowdStrike is “huge”, he said he doesn’t think CrowdStrike would go out of business.

Beaucourt, meanwhile, noted the importance of firms “adapting” themselves to improved planning to prevent IT disruptions in the future.

He said they could do this by, in light of an IT crisis, running other test scenarios.

The pair also discuss the rise in cybercrime and how high cybercrime prevention is on the business agenda.