French femtech Sonio acquired by Samsung

Sonio, a medtech specialising in women's and children's health, has received official approval from the French Ministry of the Economy and Finance of the acquisition of 100 percent of shares by Samsung. The deal closes following the company’s second wave of FDA clearance in 2024 and with Sonio reporting and workflow solution operating in multiple sites across the US.

Established in 2020 to enhance women's and children’s health globally through medical advancements, and supported by it’s early investors Elaia, BpiFrance, OneRagtime, Cross Border Impact Ventures and the EIC Fund, Sonio has developed a reporting and workflow solution powered by AI for obstetrics and gynecology ultrasound that assists clinicians in the evaluation and documentation of ultrasound exams.

“Alongside Samsung Medison, we are excited to make significant strides in the maternal care industry. In addition, Sonio plans to continue to advance medical reporting technology and diagnostic software globally, including for underserved areas in healthcare” said Cecile Brosset, CEO and Co-founder of Sonio.

Samsung Medison CEO Kyu Tae Yoo commented: “With the workforce shortages affecting the global healthcare industry, the real-time ultrasound exam guidance and quality assurance developed by Sonio is becoming more relevant to ensure high quality care. We look forward to combining Sonio’s and Samsung’s advanced engineering to enhance our ultrasound roadmap and introduce next generation AI technologies to the market. We will focus on innovations designed to enhance exam quality, efficiency, and ultimately improve patient care.”

Sonio will continue its commercial growth independently while developing products and services compatible with all ultrasound device manufacturers. “We are committed to support all healthcare providers and patients as we pursue our mission of providing equal access to high end technology and quality maternal healthcare globally.” commented Cécile Brosset.

Sonio is a highly customisable workflow and practice management solution powered by AI for automation, efficiency, and quality control. "Sonio AI-enhanced¹ software empowers ultrasound practitioners and readers. Sonio assists them in performing every prenatal examination to their highest quality standards, ensuring the completeness of each examination, streamlining their workflow, and in prenatal diagnosis. Sonio is based on over five years of research and collaboration between leading experts in fetal medicine and AI.