UK STEM edtech Twin Science & Robotics secures £1.25M investment

UK edtech startup Twin Science & Robotics has closed a £1.25 million investment round led by Soulmates Ventures, ​which includes APY Ventures, existing investors, and prominent angel investors.

Since its inception in 2017, Twin Science & Robotics has offered STEM education to more than 1.5 million students from 4,000 primary schools across 40 countries. This newly secured funding of £1.25 million comes from a group of investors led by Soulmates Ventures, an accelerator and VC Company equally passionate about STEM education and sustainability.

“Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between technology and education, ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has access to quality STEM education,” said Asude Altintas Guray, co-founder and CEO of Twin Science & Robotics.

“This investment marks a significant milestone in our journey, allowing us to scale our impact globally and continue developing AI tools that empower both educators and students.”

The investment will be primarily directed towards enhancing the company's pioneering "Double-Winged Education" approach, integrating cutting-edge technology with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This combines physical kits such as the Robotic Art Kit, Robotics & Coding Kit, and STEM for Sustainability Kit, as well as gamified digital applications and ready-made lesson plans, helping teachers teach these subjects both more effectively and engagingly.

“STEM education in practice means that students are not just passive recipients of information; they actively engage in projects that link theory to real-world problems. This approach allows them to acquire technical knowledge while also understanding the broader context and developing various skills,” explains Hynek Sochor, Founder and Managing Partner of Soulmates Ventures.

He continues:

"The Twin Science & Robotics startup can integrate STEM into school curricula and inspire a new generation of teachers towards a responsible and innovative approach to education.”

All products' content is developed in collaboration with leading institutions such as UCL (University College London) and Imperial College. Twin Science & Robotics’ goal of ‘accessible education for all children worldwide’ is supported by strategic partnerships with global companies such as Intel, Rolls-Royce, Google, and Ford.

Through its collaboration with YGA, an NGO dedicated to bringing the joy of science to disadvantaged children, their STEM products are also reaching schools in need, particularly across Turkey’s earthquake-affected regions.

This funding will aid Twin Science & Robotics’ global expansion and strengthen their US position.

Lead image: Twin Science & Robotics. Photo: uncredited.