Vind AI raises €3M seed round to support global shift to energy from wind

Vind AI, a AI platform for wind park design, has raised €3m in seed round led by Norrsken VC. The round includes participation from Spacemaker founders, Arkwright X and employees.

The legacy tools currently used in the industry for planning and designing wind projects do not utilise the full suite of software tools available to the modern developer, including AI. In a world which requires greater adoption of wind technology to meet goals for net zero - the European Commission wants 50% of its energy to come from wind by 2050, up from the current 11% - greater power behind planning and designing wind projects is necessary.

Vind AI is an online tool for the early phases of design up until pre-feed for wind projects, offering the next generation of tools which use modern software development - including AI - to ensure that every eventuality of a wind project is modelled before the costly process of building begins. The company’s goal is for their customers to be able to produce more energy at a lower cost by making much better design decisions. They are able to test numerous different ways to place the turbines or cable them together to make sure the final project generates the most energy at the lowest cost.

Vind AI’s customers currently include industry giants like TotalEnergies, RWE, Corio. Current customer, Neil Koronka, Technical Authority with Corio Generation says, “Vind AI’s platform provides the enhanced speed and flexibility that we need to efficiently evaluate high volumes of scenarios when optimising our sites, as well as appraising new opportunities. Rapid energy production analyses - together with customisation options and quick set-up - increases our capacity to soundly evaluate key sensitivities. Additionally; the park layout tools, comprehensive data layers, and highly collaborative platform enable us to work across disciplines to deliver high-quality wind farm design concepts.”

Once installed, a wind turbine will stay in place for upwards of 25 years and if placed incorrectly, there is little opportunity for it to be rectified. Economically and environmentally important decisions can be taken in the design space using real-time data on elements such as wind patterns, grid connections and environmental limitations; as well as social considerations, such as view from the shore. Users can mitigate impact at the design level, before ever encountering real world problems. The platform balances cost from both a business, and social and environmental impact.

CEO and Co-Founder of Vind AI, Helene Bøhler says, “As the wind industry gears up for immense growth, our ambition is to lead this transformation by becoming the industry standard for both offshore and onshore wind projects, as well as energy storage. At Vind AI, we see vast opportunities to not only support the expansion of renewable energy, but also to push it forward with the best technology available. Our vision is to empower the wind industry to achieve new heights and to help meet the global demand for sustainable energy.”

Alexander Danielsson, Partner at Norrsken VC says, “We are excited to support Vind AI’s growth in an industry that is set to explode over the coming years. Reaching goals for energy from wind can only be achieved by making the design and implementation of wind projects both streamlined and well-budgeted, and this is exactly what Vind AI is doing. We look forward to working with and supporting the team on their journey!”

The company aims to be the go-to vertical SaaS which covers the whole process of wind project management; from design through to operation and maintenance. Vind AI will use the funding to reach new customers and build the product further. This includes growing the team, with a mix of industry experts, software designers and developers, as well as hires in the commercial team.