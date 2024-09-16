New CEO of Northmill Bank appointed

Swedish Northmill Bank has appointed Julie Chatterjee as its new CEO.

She was previously Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of Multitude Bank and was part of the executive management team at the nfitech company Multitude, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

“There were three reasons I chose this job. Northmill's impressive journey to become a sizable and protable company, the vision of improving people's financial lives which really appealed to me, and the high ambitions for continued growth,” said Julie Chatterjee. She has spent her career in commercial roles in banking and finance but has a background as an engineer from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm (KTH).

Chatterjee’s experience ranges from building banking operations from the ground up to leading technical platforms for rapid growth. She has also previously been the CEO of retail bank OKQ8 Bank.

Northmill, headquartered in Stockholm, now has more than half a million private customers. In the past year, the company has expanded its B2B offering, including business loans aimed at small companies. “Northmill has built a strong foundation and streamlined infrastructure that makes us fast and adaptable. Now it’s time to continue commercialising the products and services we’ve developed,” said Chatterjee. “We will use technology to create a seamless experience that truly improves customers' financial lives.”

While its legacy business is in Sweden, the company also has branches in Finland and Poland. The bank oers, among other things, payment cards, savings accounts, and loans for private individuals, as well as loans, payment services, and point-of-sale systems for businesses. Chatterjee sees great potential in making Northmill’s offering more accessible to both existing and new customers.

She is inspired by companies such as Apple, Spotify, and IKEA—businesses that have revolutionised their markets through innovation, technology, and continued their relevance through constant development and adaptation. “We also want to be a company that people can’t imagine living without, by offering solutions that simplify and improve their everyday lives,” she says.

“We are a high-performing tech company when it comes to developing new products quickly, and this gives us a strong competitive advantage against the largest banks. At the same time, we need to get

even better at customer experience,” Chatterjee continues. As a leader, she believes in an inclusive culture and the power of collective intelligence.

“I want to give my employees significant responsibility and support them in achieving our common goals,” she says. “It is important that we continue to nurture and develop Northmill’s culture. As we mature, we must retain our pioneering spirit. I am incredibly impressed by the energy and drive that exists here.” Northmill was founded in 2006 and obtained its Swedish banking license in 2019.

The company has been ranked twice as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times.