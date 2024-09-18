Novakid acquires Lingumi to expand into AI tutoring

Novakid has acquired UK-based EFL app Lingumi in a landmark deal. The partnership will bring hundreds of thousands of users to Novakid, advancing the mission to make high-quality English education accessible to young learners.

Offering an alternative to tutoring, it empowers learners of all ages with a platform to learn English regardless of income.Since it was founded in 2017, Novakid has offered online English classes for children using a curriculum with 25-minute learning blocks and trained educators. Their rapid growth led to a Series B raise of $35 million from firms that include Owl Ventures and Goodwater Capital, with the company achieving its profit targets in 2023.

Today Novakid has more than 70,000 active users in more than 50 countries. Lingumi, founded in 2016 and backed by top European investors, including Entrepreneur First and LocalGlobe, creates AI-assisted, interactive lessons for learners aged 2-6 years.

Lingumihas become one of the most popular English learning apps across Asia, with over 2 million users for its English speaking and phonics courses, and an industry-leading 70% of its paying customers still taking lessons after 12 months.

“Acquiring Lingumi opens new doors for learners on the Novakid platform,” said Max Azarov, CEO and co-founder of Novakid. "Students can explore a learning ecosystem that combines AI-driven tools, self-paced learning apps, and live, online practice with native English teachers.This environment is enhanced with age-appropriate gaming features, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience”

“By allowing learners to access quality English learning for free and from as early as two years old, we’re widening access for many more children around the world," Azarov added.The deal value was not made public but is understood to have involved separating out Lingumi’s significant China business, which will be spun out and remain independent, and its remaining customer base, UK team and technology, all of which have been acquired by Novakid.

Toby Mather, CEO and co-founder of Lingumi, along with a team of eight will join Novakid aspart of the deal to lead a new division, Novakid Junior. Services for existing Lingumi customers will continue, and Novakid customers can expect to receive a new self-led learning product, built using Lingumi’s technology platform, in early 2025.