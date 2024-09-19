Stimy AI raises $425K for personalised math learning app

Maths edtech company Stimy AI has raised $425,000 Pre-Seed investment.

Stimy AI aims to support children globally between the ages of 10 and 18 struggling to learn math. The app, available in seven languages, uses advanced AI to provide personalised learning support to help students with homework and test preparation.

"Our app not only solves complex math problems but also teaches through an engaging and personalised approach", says Mark Zollner, CEO of Stimy AI.

AIP Seed and Simpact Ventures invested the funds.

Dariusz Żuk, Managing Partner at AIP Seed, shared:

"First of all, Mark Zollner is an exceptional entrepreneur with a wealth of experience, both from successful startup projects and those that failed — which is also a valuable lesson. His global experience mentoring startups gives him a unique perspective on business.”

Żuk further asserts:

"Stimy AI has the potential to solve complex mathematical tasks and show students the various stages of reasoning.

This is the first step toward creating a comprehensive educational application that could go beyond just math in the future."

Millions of children face difficulties in learning math. The problem is particularly pronounced in communities with limited access to education, but affects students across the globe” says Krzysztof Grochowski, partner at Simpact Ventures.

“By personalising learning, AI will help anyone, regardless of location or resources.”

Stimy AI plans to use the funding to enter new markets by making the app available to another 100 million users through more than a dozen new language versions, and, introduce additional features to increase engagement and learning efficiency.

Lead image: Stimy AI. Photo: uncredited.