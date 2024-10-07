Electronic excellence to return to Hong Kong with EFAE Autumn Fair

Hong Kong has long been a nerve center in the global electronics ecosystem, bridging East and West with its strategic location, world-class infrastructure and proximity to manufacturing prowess.

Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) (EFAE) continues to be instrumental to this evolution, bringing guests from round the world together to analyse cutting-edge electronics from home appliances and audio visual products to office innovations for over forty years. Their sister event, electronicAsia 2024, also serves as a must-attend for anyone looking to stay abreast of advancements in 5G, IoT and automotive electronics.

From 13 - 16 October, the concurrent fairs will bring together some 3200 exhibitors across different thematic zones, alongside a thorough itinerary of panels and interactive networking opportunities.

Smart Mobility is a key theme on the minds of investors, founders and governments as The integration of AI and 5G connectivity propels the deployment of autonomous vehicles, with several cities around the world launching pilot programs. The Automotives and In-Vehicle Electronics Zone will feature technologies for converting vintage petrol cars into electric vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems and fast chargers for electric vehicles.

A Digital Entertainment Zone allows visitors to experience the latest developments in VR and AR for themselves. The gaming industry has seen the rise of cloud-native gaming and immersive experiences powered by advanced VR and AR technologies over the past year, and shows no signs of slowing. The range of products on display aims to demonstrate how real-time interactive experiences are becoming more seamless and engaging thanks to 5G and edge computing.

This year, EFAE will also exhibit products serving the “Silver Economy”, namely fitness and healthtech, designed to meet the needs of the elderly. This sector is focused on creating products and services that enhance the quality of life, health, and independence of the aging population - increasingly significant due to rising life expectancies and aging populations.

Other zones include the Tech Hall, where attendees can see 3D printing, IoT, Robotics, Smart Mobility & XR for themselves; Hall of Fame, for products from renowned global brands - and no tech fair is complete without a Startup Zone to showcase the latest innovations from emerging entrepreneurs. With side events including investment matchmaking, a pitching competition, Meet the Mentors and Startup Smart Launch, attendees can be sure of an experience that will catalyse growth and foster essential connections.

Startup TheUMS provides radar motion sensors to reduce energy wastage, which allows LED lighting to switch on in response to movement and switch off automatically. CEO Philip Chang expects to find potential customers through the event as well as collaborators to expand the application of their sensor product.

“This is our first time participating in the Hong Kong EFAE.” he told Tech.eu. “Our sensors will be able to integrate with AI platforms to provide more convenience; we plan to add more features that will be easy to use for developers.”

Potential partners will be able to analyse the sensors in person and envisage its capacity to complement their own product.

“From our perspective, this is the right point to look for overseas customers and to investigate market trends & applications.” he added.

Another exhibitor, Deltrix, successfully obtained cooperation opportunities in several new industry fields due to the fair. "EFAE brings together professionals, buyers, and suppliers from various industry fields. providing a platform to meet and connect with influential figures and peers." commented Senior Marketing Manager Shan Leung. "Many attendees find opportunities to collaborate on research projects, design competitions, and other initiatives, which can lead to significant professional growth and recognition."

Smart mobility startup Socif said that the company had seen "significant collaboration" due to connections forged at the fair, and shared:

"EFAE not only allow us to have a chance to exhibit at the expo phsyically, but also pre-scheduled business matching at the exhibition area and the online business matching platform "click2match" before and after the exhibition period. With these service, it indeed exposed our product solutions to more different types of industries."

Co-founders Jason Yuen and Simon Tsang will be at their booth to reach customers directly and explain their business solutions.

Don’t miss your chance to explore the latest innovations in electronics at the world’s leading showcase.

Register now to join HKDC from October 13-16, 2024, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai. Doors are open 9:30am to 6:30pm from Sunday to Tuesday, and until 5pm on Wednesday.