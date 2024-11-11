Last week recap: More than 60 tech funding deals worth over €376M, around 68% collected by 10 biggest deals

Last week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €376 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In October, European tech companies raised €4 billion over 315 deals. Compared to the same period the year before, this number increased by almost 20 per cent (€3.4 billion raised in October 2023). For more insight into European tech ecosystem performance check out our latest October Report.