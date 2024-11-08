Kaizen receives £42M, Printful and Printify merge, and key investment trends in October

This week we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €376 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇫🇷 Renewable energy producer ZE Energy raises €54M

🇬🇧 Kaizen receives £42M growth investment from Guidepost Growth Equity​

🇫🇷 Cintoo raises €37M for cloud-based reality data solutions

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 London-based Patchwork Health acquires fellow healthtech L2P

🇱🇻 Printful and Printify merger offers a new era for print-on-demand

🇳🇱 Normative acquires Eivee

🇪🇸 Besoccer is acquired by the Czech LiveSport

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 French Axeleo Capital launches €125M fund for climate tech

🎓 Emerge's $73M Fund II: tripling investment in education and future of work

🤖 Streamline your startup pitch with Ada Ventures' AI review tool, AdaGPT

💰 4impact Capital closes second Fund at €68M

🗞️ In other (important) news

🤖 European Tech.eu Pulse: key trends and investment in October

🌌 European Space Deep-Tech Innovation Centre launched

💸 US BNPL firm Affirm takes “slow move” into UK market

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🔬 This startup aims to democratise access to research and amplify the voices of scientists

🏙️ Smart cities, smart mobility: startups shaping the urban landscape

🤖 Blockchains working with AI will be an “incredibly powerful combination”, says Coinbase policy chief

🚗 Driversnote: a bootstrapped success story defying traditional investment norms

🤖 Building the future: Software companies at the heart of Europe’s tech revolution

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇧🇪 Borro raises €350,000 for intelligent reusable cup deposit system

🇬🇧 Travel firm utc.travel expands with £275,000 investment

🇧🇪 Predikt raises €750,000 for AI-driven financial forecasting

🇱🇹 Broswarm secures €800,000 for game-changing landmine detection tech

🇮🇪 RegTech Customs Window Technologies scores €800,000 seed round for UK expansion