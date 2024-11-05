Printful and Printify merger offers a new era for print-on-demand

Today there's great news for the print-on-demand industry and Latvia's tech sector is that Printful and Printify — once rivals — are merging to create a mega-company in the industry.

In terms of funding, Printful has raised $130 million in 2010 — becoming Latvia’s first unicorn with a valuation of over $1 billion — and Printify has raised $54.1 million.

This merger is set to deliver better prices and services, and a significantly bigger scale, all to bring more value to customers and scale further

Printful was founded in 2013 by Davis Siksnans and Lauris Liberts. The company now calls Charlotte, North Carolina, home.

Printify was founded in 2015 by Artis Kehris, Gatis Dukurs, and James Berdigans,

The merger combines Printful’s costumes with Printify’s vast network of over 85 printing partners across 117 locations.

The details of the merger are expected to be finalised in the next couple of weeks.

Both platforms and brands will continue to operate, and will continue to invest in adding product selection and capabilities to benefit sellers.