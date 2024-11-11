October 2024's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

According to the Tech.eu database, European tech companies raised €4 billion over the course of October 2024. This figure is nearly the same as last month when European tech companies raised €4.2 billion in September. Compared to October 2023, however, the amount has risen by nearly 20 per cent, as European tech companies raised €3.4 billion during that month.

Verónica Trapa, General Partner at Swanlaab Venture Factory, commented on the October numbers within the European tech investment landscape in our October Tech.eu Pulse , a compact version of the monthly report:

At Swanlaab, we clearly see Europe’s growing momentum in innovation. Strong investments in energy, healthtech and fintech show a market aligned with global challenges, while the UK, Spain and Lithuania exemplify a diverse, interconnected landscape. Steady M&A activity signal enduring confidence in European startups and we anticipate continued growth across sectors, driven by Europe’s commitment to impactful, sustainable innovation.

And here is the list of 10 biggest European tech deals in October which collected together around 60 per cent of the total amount collected this month.