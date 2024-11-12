MONA AI secures €2M for automated recruitment

Recruitment automation startup MONA AI has secured €2M in seed funding, with Earlybird-X leading the round. In response to the round, the company will develop its product, expand its team and grow its presence across Europe. MONA is a spinout of Saarland University.

MONA AI’s rapid success is further strengthened by strategic partnerships with Compleet and Index Anzeigendaten, two leading entities in the staffing sector. These alliances are instrumental as MONA AI expands its footprint across the DACH region, France, the UK, the Netherlands, and Italy. Additionally, its partnership with QuantPi ensures that MONA AI remains at the forefront of compliance with the stringent requirements of the EU AI Act.

Earlybird-X taps into a network of leading European universities to backs deep tech innovation at the earliest stages – tapping into a network of leading European universities.

CEO Felix Adam commented: "This funding reflects the hard work of our team at MONA AI over the past 1 and a half years. Even though we were new players in the industry, our partners and clients helped us achieve recognition, begin to scale rapidly, and address the challenges that come with that head-on. We will continue to support the staffing industry and provide the most advanced and responsible AI solutions worldwide.”

Earlybird-X Partner Dr. Johannes Triebs added: "What’s truly outstanding about MONA AI is not just its rapid growth, but its unwavering focus on data security, compliance, and responsible AI development—areas that are often overlooked by fast-growing startups.

"In a market where many companies are scrambling just to keep up with growth, MONA AI has built a foundation that prioritizes the ethical implications of AI while still delivering cutting-edge technology. This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking approach that will enable MONA AI to outpace competitors and become a leader in the HR automation space."