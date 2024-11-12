Parkwalk Advisors and Cambridge Enterprise launch tenth fund

Parkwalk Advisors, in collaboration with Cambridge Enterprise, has launched its new University of Cambridge Enterprise Fund X (UCEF X). This is the tenth fund dedicated to early-stage science and technology startups started in Cambridge.

UCEF-backed companies have seen substantial exits, from the £28 million acquisition of Flusso in 2022 to the $383 million acquisition of Horizon Discovery.

Over the lifetime of its funds, it has invested over £42 million university spinouts, who in turn have collectively raised over £3 billion in follow-on funding since 1995.

Dr Christine Martin, Head of Ventures at Cambridge Enterprise, said: “It is fantastic to see the launch of UCEF X and to continue our longstanding partnership with Parkwalk Advisors in supporting early stage University of Cambridge-originated companies addressing global challenges.

"Our joint portfolio of 65 companies is tackling challenges as diverse as decarbonising the cement industry to developing treatments for amyloidosis, and we look forward to building the next cohort of companies with support from UCEF X.”

Founder and Chair of PhoreMost Chris Torrance added: "Cambridge Enterprise and Parkwalk Advisors have been crucial to the growth and success of both PhoreMost and Horizon Discovery. Their unwavering support, from early-stage funding to strategic guidance, has enabled these companies to transform cutting-edge research into world-leading innovations. The Cambridge ecosystem continues to provide access to world-class talent, critical funding, and an expansive network that will help us thrive over the long term.”