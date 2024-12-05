Datapad raises $500K for AI-driven KPI monitoring

AI startup Datapad has raised over $500,000.The Istanbul-based startup has built AI Analyst Agents to replace traditional data analytics dashboards with proactive and constant KPI monitoring.

The experienced founding team, Cem Ruso (who exited Blutv to Time Warner) and Orkun Soylu (ex-Insider), saw firsthand how difficult it is to create KPI visibility and a truly data-driven culture using the existing complex analytics solutions.

According to Ruso, data is rapidly growing in size and complexity, making it incredibly tough, expensive, and time-consuming for an average business to build Business Analytics capabilities.

“We believe we can streamline and automate a majority of this process with autonomous AI agents. We basically want to take your data and tell you what’s working and what’s not.”

Datapad supercharges human data analysts and decision-makers. Imagine you’re the CEO of a startup: you’ll be able to ask ad-hoc questions but also task the assistant to prepare scheduled periodic analyses for certain topics. The assistant will have a superhuman memory of all company historicals and will factor in external real-time context such as local holidays, competitor events, and industry benchmarks.

“The new breed of productivity software is becoming increasingly conversational,” Soylu added.

“That’s why we’re focusing on building assistants that will be able to take a ‘brief’ and act on it on a periodic basis. A CEO will be able to give a ‘task’ to the agent and receive an in-depth analysis sent to their inbox a minute later.”

Although Datapad users interact with just one chat, in the background there is a huge AI team of marketing, SEO, conversion rate optimisation, and business strategy expert agents that work together to build the best analyses possible. Essentially, the core value surpasses data analysis and enters the realm of strategic recommendations.

Pitchdrive led the funding with additional participation e2vc, Startupist Ventures, and several angel investors.

According to Koen, General Partner at Pitchdrive VC, Datapad will turn company analytics as we know it completely upside down:

“Cem and Orkun impressed us with their skills in building products people love. They found a very clear problem and turned the commodity that is AI today into an out-of-the-box solution.”

Datapad will focus the funds on scaling while growing its 100+ customer database from all around the world.

Lead image: Datapad. Photo: uncredited.